Socio-religious activists ignored by earlier Govts got justice in Modi rule: Balbir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: BJP spokesperson and British Ravidasia Heritage Foundation (BRHF), national general secretary, Balbir Ram Rattan today said Narendra Modi Government deserves full credit and applause for conferring prestigious awards to neglected and ignored personalities by earlier Governments from various sections of society who have done commendable service to society and nation for decades together.

In a statement issued here, today Balbir Ram Rattan said that during last 12 years these social activists were ignored for generations together and never considered for any prestigious award by earlier governments. But Narendra Modi Government identified all such activists who worked on ground zero for the welfare of the people and conferred the prestigious national awards including Padam Shri to them.

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Balbir Ram Ratttan in this connection handed over a letter of gratitude addressed to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and President of the BJP, Jammu & Kashmir, Sat Sharma (CA), today along with national joint secretary, Ashok Gandhi on behalf of BRHF. It conveys heartfelt appreciation to the Union Government and the Prime Minister for conferring the prestigious Padma Shri upon Sant Niranjan Dass Ji, the revered Head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Jalandhar, Punjab.

The letter states that the Padma Shri conferred upon Sant Niranjan Dass Ji is not merely an honour to a Sant but a tribute to the sentiments of the global Ravidasia community and to his immense spiritual and social contributions. The decision has filled millions of his followers in India and abroad with immense joy and pride. Sant Niranjan Dass Ji has devoted his entire life to spirituality, humanitarian service, social harmony, equality, and the upliftment of the underprivileged, the letter said.

Sat Sharma appreciated the sentiments expressed by the British Ravidasia Heritage Foundation and assured that it would be forwarded to the Prime Minister.