Social Welfare Deptt Transfers 17 Officers In Major Reshuffle
JAMMU, Sept 15: In a major reshuffle, the Social Welfare Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 17 officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Sept 15: In a major reshuffle, the Social Welfare Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 17 officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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