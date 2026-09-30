Social media influencers from Haryana visit Uttarakhand

CHANDIGARH, Sep 29: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday flagged off a vehicle carrying a delegation of social media influencers and digital content creators from Haryana to Uttarakhand under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', officials said.

He also welcomed the delegation of social media influencers and digital content creators from Uttarakhand, who are visiting Haryana as part of the exchange programme, they said.

Under the initiative, influencers and content creators from both states will visit and study various development works and major projects undertaken in Haryana and Uttarakhand over the past 12 years. They will also share information about these initiatives and their impact on people's lives with the wider public, officials said.

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Earlier, while interacting with members of both delegations, Saini said that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey of public service and service to the nation.

Highlighting that India's stature on the global stage has risen significantly under his leadership, he said that the prime minister has set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and Haryana will play an important role in achieving this vision.

Saini said that over the past 12 years, the "double-engine" government has undertaken development across various sectors in Haryana, including education, healthcare, agriculture and power.

The expansion of the road network across the state has substantially reduced travel time, while the establishment of new colleges and universities has expanded opportunities for the youth to access quality education.

He said that medical colleges have become operational in 17 districts of Haryana over the past 12 years, while work is progressing rapidly to establish medical colleges in the remaining districts.

As part of their visit, the delegation from Uttarakhand will travel to various locations, including Hisar Airport, Rakhigarhi, the hydrogen train, the origin point of the Saraswati River, the war memorial in Ambala, and the Sikh Museum. (PTI)