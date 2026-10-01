Social justice in India, UP witnessing 'BJPian Emergency': Akhilesh

LUCKNOW, Oct 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said social justice in India and Uttar Pradesh was passing through a "BJPian Emergency", alleging atrocities against the marginalised sections and action against those raising their voices.

He also promised to include several measures to aid those who fought the 1975 Emergency in his party's manifesto.

"At this time, it can be said that the period in which the Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) is being or will be subjected to atrocities can be called an Emergency. At present, social justice in the country and the state are going through a BJPian Emergency," Yadav said at a press conference here.

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Yadav, who refers to those who opposed the 1975 Emergency as "Loktantra Senanis (democracy warriors)", said several such people had met him at the Samajwadi Party headquarters on Thursday and shared their experiences and suggestions.

"I thank all the Loktantra Senanis who are present here today. They refreshed their memories and spoke about the period when they had to endure great difficulties, injustice and atrocities they faced," he said.

"The Samajwadi Party assures them that when our government is formed, with their blessings, all their important suggestions will be implemented," Yadav said.

He announced that the honourarium for Loktantra Senanis would be increased to Rs 51,000 if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The honourarium they are receiving today is very low considering today's inflation and the present circumstances," he said.

"For their health, treatment and medicines, special arrangements will be made in government hospitals, and their complete treatment will be free," he added.

Yadav said demands for respect on par with freedom fighters and concessions in train and bus fares would also be included in the party's manifesto.

Targeting the BJP government, Yadav cited the recent action against a youth who allegedly posted pictures and videos of waterlogging in Gorakhpur.

"After 10 years of the same party being in government, waterlogging took place in Gorakhpur, the 'mukhya nagri' where the chief minister visits so many times. And if someone takes a picture or video of it, the person making the video is booked under the Goonda Act and other sections," he alleged.

"This is not happening for the first time. Our journalist colleagues would know that if they show any truth from there, action will be taken against them at this time," he said.

Drawing parallels with the issues that had fuelled protests against the 1975 Emergency, Yadav said, "The basic and fundamental questions of that time had brought people onto the streets and created a new kind of energy across the country. Corruption was at its peak, inflation was at its peak."

"And even today, the situation is the same, where inflation, corruption and unemployment are at their extreme," he added.

"During the Emergency, all of you fought together, and in the coming time too, you will work to fight. We will save democracy; we will save the Constitution," Yadav said. (PTI)