Social, educational institutions pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Social and educational institutions across Jammu region observed the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with patriotic fervour. Programmes included floral tribute, cleanliness drives, cultural activities, lectures, competitions and awareness initiatives, with participants recalling the ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity, service and social responsibility.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu commemorated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Mandapam Auditorium. Floral tribute were paid and diyas lit, while students presented poetry, dance and musical performances. The occasion marked the culmination of Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026, during which students participated in cleanliness, plantation, blood donation and community outreach activities. Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, led the initiatives, while Prof. Jabir Ali presided over the cultural programme.

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Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with student-centric activities organized by NSS. Vice Chancellor Prof Jawaid Iqbal highlighted Gandhian values of truth, non-violence and service. Students participated in slogan-writing, speeches, singing and indoor games. Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Titi Xavier and Registrar Ravi Kumar Sihag also conveyed their messages. The programme was coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Dr Zaheer Abbas.

Gandhi Global Family organised a programme at Lawrence Public School, Sidhra, to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his ideals of non-violence and Swadeshi. He also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri. Chief Conservator of Forests Dr VS Senthil Kumar, Aslam Qureshi, Sohail Kazmi, Anil Salgotra and Shivani Joshi were among those present.

National Anti-Terrorism Front (NATF) paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Abhinav Theatre on their birth anniversaries. NATF chairman Vishal Chopra recalled their ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and service. Two minutes' silence was observed. Abhishek Kapoor, Virendra Mahajan, Bimal Sabharwal, Baldeep Kaur, Akshay Tak, Punnet Bhola and Charnadeep Singh were present.

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Gandhi Memorial College, Raipur Bantalab, with students and staff participated in various activities. The programme began with a campus cleanliness drive, followed by cultural presentations. Principal Satish Talashi highlighted the relevance of Gandhian values in contemporary life. Arvind Shah, associated with Gandhi Ashram, Ahmedabad, delivered an online lecture on Gandhi's life and teachings. Prof Verinder Rawal appreciated the Cultural Committee for organising the programme and students for their presentations.

Government Degree College (GDC) Samba observed Gandhi Jayanti with cleanliness and awareness activities under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. Principal Prof. (Dr.) Nirlpe Kour led the celebrations and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. A Swachhata pledge and campus cleanliness drive were organised, followed by a cleanliness drive at Chichi Mata Temple by NSS volunteers. The programme was organized under the supervision of NSS Programme Officer Dr. Babita Kumari.

Government DySP Aman Thakur Memorial Degree College, Kastigarh, observed Gandhi Jayanti by organising a lecture on Gandhian philosophy. Dr Liyaqat Bashir highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's life, teachings and contribution to education, besides stressing truth, non-violence, simplicity and service. He also underlined cleanliness and civic responsibility under the message "Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai". Principal Prof Koshal Kumar Mangotra, Prof Sat Pal, Dr Anupam, faculty and students attended the programme.

National Incredible Literacy Mission (NILM) celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at its Project Centre, Bantalab, with floral tribute, bhajans and cultural activities. Secretary Kavita Bali highlighted Gandhi's values of truth, peace and service. A cleanliness drive was also organised, with staff, volunteers, students and community members participating. Priyanka Sharma and Tanvi Bashin were among those present.

Shri Ram Sena (SRS) today celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and social reformer Lala Hans Raj Mahajan, paying rich tribute to the three eminent personalities. SRS UT president Rajiv Mahajan recalled their contributions to the nation and society, describing Gandhi's ideals of truth and non-violence, Shastri's patriotism and integrity, and Hans Raj Mahajan's contribution to social reform and education as enduring examples.

Live For Others-Being Helpful Foundation (LFO-BHF), in collaboration with Talla Care Foundation, Patnitop Development Authority and NSS Unit of Bhaskar Degree College, Udhampur, organized a cleanliness drive at Nathatop-Patnitop on Gandhi Jayanti. Around 55 volunteers participated in the drive conducted under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Volunteers collected and segregated 573 kg of waste and sensitised visitors about responsible waste disposal. Kashish Gupta, CEO, Talla Jewellers, flagged off the initiative, while LFO-BHF Director and CEO Vivek Parihar guided the drive.

Kusht Mukti Abhiyaan ceremonies were organized across Kathua district at district, block and peripheral health institution levels on Gandhi Jayanti to spread awareness about leprosy and promote early detection and treatment. At a programme at CMO Office Kathua, Leprosy Surveillance Officer Surinder Singh highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's compassion towards persons affected by leprosy. CMO Dr Vijay Raina stressed awareness, early diagnosis and timely treatment, besides urging ASHAs to intensify awareness activities.

Shree Vishwakarma Library and Research Centre (SVLARC), New Plot, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at Bhagwati Nagar. Vishwakarma Sabha J&K president Raj Kumar Chalotra was the chief guest. Vice Chairman Balwant Kataria highlighted Gandhi's ideals of Ahimsa and secularism. General Secretary Joginder Pal Barna stressed religious harmony and abolition of caste system. Notebooks were distributed among children.

Social Reform and Charitable Organisation (SRCO), Kishtwar, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti at Ashiana Orphanage. SRCO president Sanjeev Parihar recalled the teachings of the two national leaders and urged people to follow truth, simplicity and selfless service. Adv Kuldeep Sharma, Ravi Shanker Wazir, Ashok Kumar, Randeep Bhandari, Gulab Chand, B.L. Shan and Yesh Paul Kotwal also spoke.

A multilingual poetry meet was organized on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Triveni Kala Kunj and Sarv-Ras Sahitya Sangam. Writers and poets from different languages presented their works, highlighting social issues and promoting messages of patriotism, peace and social harmony.

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Jigar Institute of Education, Training and Rehabilitation, Gangyal, with a special programme organized by founder Sandhya Dhar. J&K BJP General Secretary and former Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness and service. He appreciated the Institute's work for children with special needs.

Himalayan Public High School, Meer, Panchari, celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with patriotic fervour. School Chairman Rajinder Singh Katoch, Principal Hem Raj, staff and students paid floral tribute to the two national leaders and recalled their ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and patriotism. A cleanliness drive was also organised in and around the school premises.

Vivek Chess Academy celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by organizing chess and indoor games competitions at VCA. Amrita Gupta won the overall competition and received a trophy and cash prize. In Under-13 boys, Triyansh won gold, followed by Keshav and Gaurav. In girls, Manushree won gold, while Ruby Kumari and Pearl Thothla secured second and third places. Chess, Carrom and darts were among the events.

Municipal Council Poonch launched a ward-wise, mohalla-wise cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti from Mohallah Sarain and Qasaban. The campaign will cover all 17 wards. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Safai Karamcharis for their services. Religious places, including a bowli, were also cleaned. CEO Khalil A. Banday urged residents to avoid open dumping and practice source segregation.