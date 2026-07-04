Sobha Ltd Q1 sales bookings up 76 pc  to Rs 3,656 cr on better housing demand

NEW DELHI, July 4: Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 76 per cent to Rs 3,656.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on strong housing demand.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 2,078.8 crore in the year-ago period.

In its latest operational update, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd said the company achieved its highest ever quarterly sales of Rs 3,656 crore during the June quarter.

The company sold 1,432 homes and plots, covering 2.34 million square feet of area.

The performance was led by strong response to new project launches in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Sobha Ltd said it delivered healthy growth compared to Q1 FY26, with increase of sales value by 76 per cent, sales area by 62 per cent, and number of homes and plots by 78 per cent.

The sales bookings in Bengaluru was Rs 2,067 crore, contributing 56.5 per cent to the total sales.

Delhi-NCR recorded total sales value of Rs 1,384 crore, contributing 37.9 per cent to the total sales.

During the June quarter, the company launched 6.89 million square feet of saleable area across three projects in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

It completed 671 homes across 8 projects, totalling 1.08 million square feet of saleable area.

A listed entity, Sobha is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company sold properties worth Rs 8,135.9 crore during 2025-26 fiscal. (PTI)