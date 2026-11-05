SNS Vidya Mandir celebrates annual day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: SNS Vidya Mandir celebrated its annual day for the academic session 2026-27 under the theme 'ASMITA - Echoes of Heritage', showcasing the rich cultural and historical legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sheetal Nanda was the chief guest, while Gauri Nayyar, Secretary of the Trust, and management members Parshotam Kumar Sharma, Leela Karan, Rajat Menghi and Sarla Kohli were present. Other dignitaries included Neelam Sabharwal, former Principal; Sudershna Sharma, former faculty member; Juhi, alumna; Ranju Malhotra, Priya Singh, Valwinder Singh, Rajinder Kakkar, Darshan Lal Sharma and Neetu Gupta.

Advertisement

The cultural programme featured Dogri and Kashmiri folk songs, Karrak, presentations on Maharaja Hari Singh and Basohli painting, highlighting the region's heritage.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sudershna Sharma. The chief guest appreciated the school's efforts towards holistic education and cultural preservation.