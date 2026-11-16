Snowfall in hills, temps plummet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 15: The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded the coldest night of the season so far, with the minimum temperature settling at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, as fresh snowfall in the hills led to drop in the temperatures across the region.

An official said fresh snowfall of around 1-2 inches was recorded in Sonamarg, Gurez Valley and Zojila Pass during last night.

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Gulmarg also witnessed a light spell of snowfall, although no significant accumulation was reported

Light snowfall was also recieved at Sinthan Top, Margan Top and Pir Ki Gali during the early morning today.

The snowfall comes days after a strong Western Disturbance affected Jammu and Kashmir on November 12 and 13, bringing widespread rainfall to the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in several mountainous areas. Sadhna Top and Razdan Pass received over a foot of snow, while Sinthan Top recorded around 8-10 inches during the previous spell.

The fresh precipitation marks a further transition towards winter in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir from November 15 to 21, with partly cloudy conditions likely towards November 20 and 21.