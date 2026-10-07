Snow-bound areas, Army, CAPFs covered under special arrangements in J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Census 2027 exercise has made significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with population enumeration in snow-bound areas completed ahead of winter and special arrangements put in place for the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other Central forces.

This was informed by Director of Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, while addressing a press conference here today.

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He said population enumeration in the snow-bound areas of the two Union Territories was completed 100 per cent between September 1 and 30, covering 5,292 Enumeration Blocks (EBs). A five-day revision round was also completed on October 5 to incorporate corrections, omissions and other changes reported after the initial enumeration.

Of the 5,292 EBs covered in the snow-bound areas, 4,597 were in Jammu and Kashmir and 695 in Ladakh. Doda accounted for 798 EBs, Kishtwar 602, Ramban 418, Anantnag 377, Baramulla 369, Reasi 345, Udhampur 313 and Kupwara 230.

Amit Sharma said Ladakh and Kishtwar had been entirely designated as snow-bound areas, while several other districts of Jammu and Kashmir had partially snow-bound areas. The remaining plain areas, including Jammu and Srinagar, will be covered during the main population enumeration scheduled for February, following the requisite notification, he added.

He said the House Listing Operations (HLO) had already been completed in June, while the District Census Handbook (DCHB) exercise commenced on October 1 and would continue till October 30.

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Amit Sharma informed that a separate mechanism has been adopted for the enumeration of the Army, CAPFs and other Central forces, which have been categorised as "Special Charges". He said there are 125 Special Charges in Jammu and Kashmir and 47 in Ladakh, covering military, paramilitary and other Central forces.

"Population Enumeration is conducted for Special Charges, while there is no House Listing Operation for them," he said, adding that their enumeration had been successfully completed through paper schedules because of security and operational considerations.

According to Sharma, census information relating to Special Charges could not essentially be collected through the internet due to security concerns. Paper schedules were therefore printed in advance and the required information collected through them in coordination with the respective establishments.

"The Army has a central database. After incorporating the required Census fields, they are directly providing the data to us from that database," Sharma said, explaining that the arrangement had made the exercise easier given the vast geographical spread of Army units, battalions and companies deployed at different locations.

Amit Sharma said that the next stage for the Special Charges will involve digitisation of the information collected through paper schedules. The concerned establishments will digitise the records and return them to the Census authorities within the prescribed timeframe, he said, adding that paper records could not be directly integrated into the main Census database.

The digitised data will be transmitted through a secure and encrypted mechanism in fixed formats prescribed by the Census authorities. The IT division is working on the integration process.

On the methodology, Sharma said the Census would follow the "extended de facto" approach, under which a person would be counted at the place where he or she was found during the enumeration period. He clarified that the Census authorities were not responsible for determining the legality of a person's stay.

Clarifying another issue, Sharma said the Census had no connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. SIR is conducted by the Election Commission of India, whereas the Census is conducted under the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.