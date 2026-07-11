Snatcher flaunting gun on social media held in northeast Delhi with aide; pistol, cartridge seized

NEW DELHI, July 11: The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged snatchers, including a man who allegedly flaunted an illegal firearm on social media, in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, an officer said on Saturday.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge and an allegedly snatched mobile phone from their possession.

Officials said they came across a social media profile on which a man had uploaded stories displaying illegal arms and ammunition. Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid in Panchwati Park near Ghonda Chowk on Friday and apprehended Arman (22). A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him.

During interrogation, Arman allegedly confessed to his involvement in a robbery on June 23 and a mobile phone snatching on July 9, police said. He also disclosed the role of his associate, Rihan (19). Based on this disclosure, police arrested Rihan and recovered the snatched mobile phone.

Police also seized another mobile phone from Arman that allegedly contained videos showing knives and illegal firearms. Further investigation is underway. (PTI)