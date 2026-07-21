SMVDU signs MoU with Voyage Technologies

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 20: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Voyage Technologies, Gurgaon, under the aegis of the Research and Development (R&D) Department to foster academic collaboration in infrastructure design and geospatial engineering through the School of Civil Engineering (SoCE).

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and faculty members of the School of Civil Engineering. The collaboration aims to strengthen industry-academia interaction by promoting skill development, research, innovation, and practical exposure for students and faculty members. Under the MoU, Voyage Technologies will provide 20 educational licenses of the 12d Model software free of cost for one year and collaborate with SMVDU in organizing training programmes, workshops, faculty development programmes, value-added courses, internships, placement support, and technical guidance for student projects and research.

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The partnership will also facilitate collaborative research, support for M Tech and Ph D scholars, and the integration of advanced digital engineering and geospatial technologies into teaching and research, thereby strengthening the University’s commitment to academic excellence and industry-oriented education.