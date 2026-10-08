SMVDU secure second position at CONVOQUER 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) put up an impressive performance at CONVOQUER 2026, an Inter-University Sports Competition, securing the overall second position with nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

SMVDU athletes excelled in athletics, winning medals in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x400m relay, 4x100m mixed relay, long jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw. The university also performed strongly in team events. The Men's Table Tennis and Women's Badminton teams emerged winners, while the Men's Basketball and Women's Table Tennis teams secured third positions. The E-Sports team finished runners-up.

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The contingent was accompanied by Sports Coach Balbir Singh, Sports Assistant Sumit Sharma and Sudershan Sharma, who supported and guided the participants throughout the competition.

Dr Parvez Singh Slathia, Faculty Incharge Sports, congratulated the students and sports staff for their commendable performance and appreciated their dedication and hard work. The Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, also congratulated the contingent and wished the students continued success in future competitions.