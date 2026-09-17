SMVDU organizes workshop on Structural, Thermal and Fluid Simulations

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 16: A workshop on "Structural, Thermal and Fluid Simulations using ANSYS" organized by the School of Mechanical Engineering, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) was held here today.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, who highlighted the growing importance of computational tools and simulation techniques in modern engineering education, research and industrial applications.

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He appreciated the initiative of the School of Mechanical Engineering and encouraged the participants to develop practical skills and utilize advanced simulation tools for addressing real-world engineering challenges.

The workshop focuses on structural, thermal and fluid simulations using ANSYS, covering fundamental concepts, numerical modelling, simulation methodologies and their engineering applications.

A key feature of the programme is the combination of expert lectures with hands-on sessions, providing participants an opportunity to connect theoretical knowledge with practical simulation workflows.

The technical sessions are being delivered by distinguished experts from academia, research and industry, including Dr. Mohit Kumar, Academic Enhancement Department, King Mongkut's University of Technology, North Bangkok; Abhishek Kumar, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, Ministry of Science and Technology; Pradeep Verma, IOTA Design & Innovations Lab Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Omprakash Bharti and Dr. Ravi Kumar, Parul University, Vadodara, Gujarat.

The programme was conducted in two sessions each day, with online expert lectures and technical discussions in the morning and hands-on training and practical demonstrations in the afternoon.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr. Pradeep Singh, Coordinator, with Dr. Yatheshth Anand, Dr. Sanjay Sharma and Dr. Sanjay Mohan as Co-Coordinators. Dr. Rajiv Kumar is serving as the Organizing Secretary, while Dr. Varun Dutta is the Co-Organizing Secretary.