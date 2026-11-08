SMVDU organizes national workshop on Waste Heat Recovery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, through its School of Mechanical Engineering, organized a two-day national workshop on "Low and Medium Temperature Waste Heat Recovery in Process Heat Applications", sponsored by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India.

The workshop brought together eminent scientists, academicians, researchers, and energy experts from leading institutions across the country to deliberate on innovative technologies for industrial waste heat recovery and sustainable energy utilisation.

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The inaugural session was presided over by Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU. Prof Ramesh C Mallik, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, attended as the chief guest and highlighted the potential of thermoelectric technologies in converting unused industrial heat into electricity. Prof T Srinivas, NIT Jalandhar, the guest of honour, shared insights into thermal polygeneration and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technologies.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Prof R K Mishra, workshop secretary. Special addresses were delivered by Prof A K Das, Dean (Research and Development); Prof Balbir Singh, Dean (Academic Affairs); and Prof Y Anand, Head, School of Mechanical Engineering.

The technical sessions covered emerging areas, including thermoelectric materials and devices, industrial waste heat recovery systems, solar photovoltaic-thermoelectric integration, fuel-cell waste heat recovery, solar thermal technologies, thermal polygeneration, and energy recovery in the composite industry.

Experts from IISc Bengaluru, IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar, NIT Jalandhar, RGIPT, NIT Kurukshetra, and Anna University shared their research insights and technical expertise.

The workshop witnessed participation from 34 external and 25 internal participants, supported by 15 student volunteers and faculty members. Participants from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala actively engaged in technical discussions and knowledge-sharing activities.

The programme concluded with closing remarks by Prof R K Mishra, followed by an open feedback session.