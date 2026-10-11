SMVDU organizes guest lecture on ‘Gradient Descent’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 10: School of Mathematics, SMVDU, Katra, organized a guest lecture on "The Descent of Learning: Gradient-Based Optimization from Cauchy to Contemporary Data Science".

The lecture was delivered by Dr Anupam Yadav, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics and Computing, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, Punjab.

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Dr Yadav explained that every time when we use Google Maps, scroll YouTube, unlock your phone with your face or chat with an AI, a computer is solving an optimization problem. "Behind almost all of these sits one simple idea: find which way is downhill, take a small step, and repeat. This idea is called gradient descent," he added and demonstrated how this idea grew into the engine of modern machine learning.

Apart from his interesting lecture on "The Descent of Learning", he interacted with students and answered their queries related to internships, placements etc.

At the outset, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Associate Professor & Head, School of Mathematics, introduced the guest speaker. Proceedings of the event were conducted by Humma Javed Sheikh (research scholar). During this lecture, all the faculty members of the School were also present.