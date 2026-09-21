SMVDU organizes get-together of NSS volunteers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 20: The NSS Unit of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) organized “Sampada,” a get-together of NSS volunteers, with the aim of bringing volunteers together in an atmosphere of joy, creativity, and friendship.

The event provided a platform for volunteers to interact, share their experiences, and showcase their hidden talents beyond their regular NSS activities. The event was graced by NSS Coordinator Dr Rajiv Kumar, NSS Co-Coordinator Dr Kamaldeep. Their presence encouraged and motivated the volunteers to participate enthusiastically and made the gathering more meaningful.

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The programme featured a variety of cultural performances, including poetry, storytelling, singing, and dance. Volunteers participated with great enthusiasm and confidence, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere. Rashmi, Ritu Raj, Kunal, Durgesh, Zeeshan, Bhavya, Pratibha and Ekjot presented poetry, while Prachi captivated the audience with a storytelling performance. The musical performances added to the vibrancy of the event, with Suraj Bhandari, Vishal, Praveen Giri and Abhishek showcasing their singing talents through solo performances. The dance segment witnessed energetic performances by Tanisha and Manat, Jahnvi while Tanisha also presented a solo dance performance.

The event was further supported by the volunteers who contributed to its smooth execution and stage management with Ekjot and Zeeshan taking responsibility for stage management.

The enthusiastic participation of the volunteers made “Sampada” a memorable gathering, reflecting the spirit of NSS beyond social service—a spirit of creativity, camaraderie, confidence and togetherness.