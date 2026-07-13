SMVDU organizes FDP on Universal Human Values

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 12: The Universal Human Values (UHV) Cell, in collaboration with the Academic Affairs Section, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, organized a three-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Universal Human Values (UHV-II) under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and PM-USHA.

The programme was aimed at strengthening the understanding and practice of Universal Human Values among faculty members, thereby promoting value-based education and holistic human development in higher education institutions.

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Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, graced the inaugural session as the chief guest. Addressing the participants, he underscored the pivotal role of educators in shaping not only competent professionals but also responsible human beings. He encouraged the faculty members to internalize the principles of Universal Human Values and integrate them into their teaching practices, thereby inspiring students to lead meaningful, ethical, and socially responsible lives.

Prof Balbir Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs and University Coordinator, Universal Human Values, highlighted the significance of Universal Human Values in nurturing ethical consciousness, responsible citizenship, and harmonious living.

The FDP featured a series of highly interactive and reflective sessions conducted by Jitender Narula, AICTE Resource Person for Universal Human Values. Through engaging lectures, group discussions, experiential activities, and practical illustrations, he facilitated meaningful deliberations on themes including self-exploration, harmony within the individual, harmony in family, society and nature, ethical human conduct, and professional ethics.

The FDP provided an enriching platform for intellectual exchange, collaborative learning, and self-reflection, enabling participants to explore practical strategies for integrating Universal Human Values into classroom teaching, institutional culture, and professional practice.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Madhu Mangal, Dr Shafaq Rasool, Dr Pooja Sharma, Dr Amit Sinha, Dr Bharat Bhushan Jindal, Dr Anil Bhardwaj, and Dr Sunny Kumar Sharma, under the guidance of Prof Balbir Singh.