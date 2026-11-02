SMVDU organizes expert talk on AI in medical imaging

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: The IEEE Student Branch of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), in association with the School of Computer Science and Engineering, organized an expert technical talk on “Computational Information in Medical Imaging: Image Processing with AI – Opportunities and Research Challenges” at the university campus.

The session was delivered by Dr Abhishek Gupta, Senior Scientist, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIR-CSIO), Chandigarh, and honorary faculty, AcSIR, at Lecture Theatre 3 (LT3).

Advertisement

Dr Abhishek Gupta discussed emerging developments in computational medical imaging, artificial intelligence-based image processing and computer vision, highlighting their applications in healthcare. He also elaborated on the expanding role of AI in medical and dental imaging, besides discussing research opportunities and technological challenges in the field.

Dr Gupta has extensive research experience in computational image processing, medical and dental imaging, computer vision and artificial intelligence. He has filed eight patents, three of which have been granted, and authored 33 SCI journal articles and 30 other publications. He has also been recognized among the world’s top 2% scientists by Elsevier for three consecutive years—2024, 2025 and 2026.

The technical talk was aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars, faculty members and IEEE members, providing them an opportunity to understand contemporary research developments and explore academic and professional prospects in AI-driven medical imaging.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Pooja Sharma and Dr Naveen Kumar Gondhi, faculty coordinators, IEEE SMVDU Branch.