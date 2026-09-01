SMVDU organises Internal Hackathon for Smart India Hackathon 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 31: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, organised a two-day Internal Hackathon for Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2026 at LT-3 under the aegis of the Board of Professional Activities (BPA), with the School of Computer Science & Engineering (SoCSE) as the key coordinating school.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 150 students and attendees from different Schools, departments, programmes and academic years. Students from the 1st to 4th years worked on official SIH 2026 problem statements and presented innovative, technology-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges.

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The event was also supported by the Student Organising Team comprising Shubham Saini, Naresh Kumar, Maneesh Kumar and Mukti Porwal, along with dedicated student volunteers who assisted in venue management, participant coordination, technical support, anchoring and other logistical activities. The Internal Hackathon highlighted SMVDU's commitment to innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, entrepreneurship and practical problem-solving, providing students with a valuable platform to transform ideas into technology-driven solutions and participate in SIH 2026.

The participating teams were evaluated by an expert jury comprising Dr Swastik Gupta (SoECE), Dr Vipal Sharma (SoCSE), Dr Rohit Tanwar (SoCSE), Dr Yati Agarwal (SoCE), Dr Naveen Gondhi (SoCSE), Dr Kamaldeep (SoEE), Dr Yathesht Anand (SoME) and Dr Pooja Sharma (SoCSE).

The evaluation focused on problem understanding, innovation, technical approach, feasibility, presentation and the overall potential of the proposed solutions. The jury also interacted with the teams and provided valuable feedback for further improvement. Dr Ankush Raina, President, BPA, and Dr Sunanda, Head, SoCSE, provided valuable guidance and support for the successful conduct of the event.

Dr Sonika Gupta (SoCSE) led the Internal Hackathon and played a central role in its planning, coordination and execution, with support from Dr Shashi Bhushan Kotwal, Dr Sakshi Arora and Dr Sunny Kumar Sharma.