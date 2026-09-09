SMVDU organises Career Essentials workshop for students

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 8: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), through the School of Computer Science & Engineering, in association with the Board of Professional Activities, organised a “Career Essentials: Resume and Soft Skills Workshop” for the students of the University.

The workshop was organised with the objective of strengthening students’ professional competencies and enhancing their career preparedness, communication skills, interview readiness, and understanding of contemporary workplace expectations. The event commenced in the presence of Prof R K Mishra, Dean of Student Welfare, along with Dr Ankush Raina, Coordinator, Board of Professional Activities, and faculty coordinators Dr Sonika Gupta, Dr Sunanda, and Dr Sakshi Arora from the School of Computer Science and Engineering.

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The workshop featured two distinguished industry professionals who shared their expertise and practical insights with the participating students.

The first session was conducted by Shikha Bindra, Behavioural Coach, Corporate Facilitator, Image Consultant, and Founder of Enhancity. With over a decade of experience in behavioural development, communication, executive presence, and campus-to-corporate readiness, she provided students with practical guidance on developing professional soft skills, effective communication, personal presentation, and confidence in professional settings. The second session was conducted by Maneesh Jamwal, Director – IT Programs, an IT professional with over 25 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise technology, mobility solutions, and global programme leadership.

His session, titled “Smart Resume Building: Role Focused and ATS Ready,” focused on the principles of preparing effective, role-oriented resumes aligned with contemporary recruitment practices. He also familiarised students with the expectations of recruiters and the importance of presenting their skills and competencies effectively in an increasingly technology-driven recruitment environment. The workshop provided students with valuable industry exposure and practical insights into professional expectations, enabling them to better prepare for internships, placements, interviews, and their transition from university to the workplace.