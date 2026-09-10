SMVDU organises Basketball, Tennis tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 9: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) organised the Major Dhyan Chand Basketball and Tennis tournaments for boys and girls, with around 80 students participating in the competitions.

The tournaments witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students showcasing strong sportsmanship, teamwork and competitive spirit across the matches. The events provided participants an opportunity to demonstrate their sporting skills while encouraging greater engagement in physical activities and competitive sports.

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The competitions were conducted smoothly under the supervision of Balbir Singh, Sports Coach, and Sumit Sharma, Sports Official. Their efforts ensured the efficient conduct of the matches and adherence to sporting discipline throughout the tournaments.

Dr Parvez Singh Slathia, In-charge Sports, SMVDU, lauded the winners and appreciated all participants for their enthusiastic involvement. He encouraged students to pursue sports with dedication and continue working towards excellence in their respective disciplines.

The tournaments concluded on a positive note, with the university reaffirming its commitment to encouraging student participation in sports and providing opportunities to nurture sporting talent.