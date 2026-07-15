SMVDU NCC Cadets selected for ALC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Two NCC cadets from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Cadet Madhav and Cadet Shivan, successfully participated in the Basic Leadership Camp (BLC) held at Zorawar Training Academy, Udhampur, under the aegis of 10 J&K Battalion NCC. The camp brought together cadets from across the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate to develop leadership qualities, teamwork and confidence.

During the programme, participants attended interactive sessions by senior NCC officers and guest speakers on integrity, decision-making, responsibility and ethical leadership. They also analyzed real-life military and civilian case studies to strengthen their crisis management and strategic thinking skills, besides taking part in extempore speaking sessions to enhance communication and public speaking abilities.

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Recognizing their outstanding performance and leadership potential throughout the camp, both Cadet Madhav and Cadet Shivan earned selection for the prestigious Advance Leadership Camp (ALC), bringing laurels to SMVDU and reflecting the university’s commitment to leadership development.