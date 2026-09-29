SMVDU inducts inaugural batch of BA LLB (Hons) Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 28: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, formally inducted the inaugural batch of its BA LLB (Hons) programme at a Student Induction Programme.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address by Dr Shafaq Rasool, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs (Non-Engineering). An institutional documentary showcasing SMVDU’s academic ecosystem, vision and multidisciplinary environment was also screened.

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Dr. Ankita Yadav, I/c Dean, Faculty of Law and Head, School of Law, outlined the vision of the newly established School of Law, emphasising justice, ethics, constitutional values and professional excellence.

Prof Balbir Singh, Dean Academic Affairs, highlighted SMVDU’s commitment to interdisciplinary and value-based professional education.

The chief guest, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, emphasised that law represents a commitment to justice, responsibility and service to humanity. He expressed confidence in the School of Law’s academic infrastructure and faculty.

Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, reaffirmed the University’s vision of developing the School of Law into a centre of excellence. He encouraged students to pursue legal education with integrity, intellectual curiosity, empathy and social responsibility, describing legal professionals as “social engineers” contributing to a just and responsible society.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Nitan Sharma, Faculty Member, School of Law. The ceremony was attended by Deans, Heads of Schools, faculty members, parents and students.