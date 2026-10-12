SMVDU, IIT Jammu jointly organize IEEE Tech Talk on AI careers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 11: The IEEE Student Branch of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, organised an IEEE Tech Talk titled “From Classroom to Career: Becoming an AI Professional”, at the SMVDU campus.

The talk was delivered by Mukul Joshi, Program Director, IIT Bombay Trust Lab, who shared insights into career opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), drawing on his experience in software research and development, product engineering, and industry leadership.

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He highlighted the importance of aligning academic learning with industry requirements and discussed emerging career pathways and essential professional skills for aspiring AI professionals.

The event brought together students, research scholars, faculty members, and IEEE members, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and industry–academia interaction.

Dr Naveen Kumar Gondhi, and Dr Pooja Sharma, Faculty Coordinators, IEEE SMVDU Branch, and Associate Professors, School of Computer Science & Engineering, SMVDU, coordinated the event. Dr Anil Saini, Senior Scientific Officer, IIT Jammu, graced the occasion. Dr Sanjay Mohan Sharma, CEO, SMVDU- Technology Business Incubation Centre, Associate professor, SoME, SMVDU also attended the event.