SMVDU, IIT Jammu host bootcamp on Mobile Forensics & Malware Analysis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: A five-day National Bootcamp on Mobile Forensics and Malware Analysis commenced, as a joint initiative of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, and IIT Jammu, with support from the IEEE Student Branch, SMVDU, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA).

The bootcamp is being designed to provide participants with comprehensive exposure to the emerging fields of mobile forensics, digital investigations, and malware analysis through expert sessions, hands-on training, case studies, and live demonstrations.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar, who highlighted the growing importance of mobile forensics in today's rapidly evolving digital era and emphasized the need for developing expertise in digital investigation and cybersecurity.

He provided valuable insights into the objectives of the bootcamp and encouraged the enthusiastic student participants to engage deeply with the sessions and practical activities planned over the next five days.

The inaugural session also featured a keynote talk delivered by Dr Samresh Bera, Faculty, IIT Jammu and Dr Anil Saini, Senior Scientific Officer, IIT Jammu who provided valuable perspectives on the contemporary challenges and developments in mobile forensics and malware analysis.

Earlier, the event started with introduction about the National Bootcamp by Dr Pooja Sharma, Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering.

The combination of expert-led sessions and hands-on practical training is expected to enable participants to develop a better understanding of digital evidence acquisition, mobile device investigations, malware analysis, and emerging cybersecurity challenges.

The students from all the streams including Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Robotics and AI, DYD participated in the Bootcamp.

The organizers, Dr Naveen Kumar Gondhi and Dr Pooja Sharma hoped that the five-day programme would provide an enriching, practical, and impactful learning experience for all participants.