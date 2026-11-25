Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The School of Mechanical Engineering, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), organized a Research Conclave on "Advanced Materials and Emerging Technologies" under the ANRF-funded PAIR Project (RP-157), titled Dynamic Research Ecosystem for Advanced Materials, in collaboration with IIT Ropar.

The conclave aimed to provide a platform for researchers, academicians and students to exchange ideas, share recent research developments and explore emerging opportunities in advanced materials and related technologies.

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The inaugural session was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Balbir Singh, Dean Academic Affairs; Dr K R Jha, Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Dr A K Das, Dean Research and Development; Dinesh Shukla, Professor of Practice; Dr R K Mishra, Dean of Students; Prof Eswaramoorthy; and Dr Sanjay Mohan, CEO, Technology Business Incubation Centre (TBIC).

The dignitaries highlighted the importance of advanced materials research and collaborative academic initiatives in addressing emerging technological challenges. The conclave was supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under its Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) Scheme.

The conclave was coordinated by Dr Sanjeev Anand, Head, SoEM and Dr Yathesth Anand, Head, SoME with Dr Ankush Raina and Dr Mir Irfan Ul Haq serving as co-organizing secretaries. The invited speakers included Dr. Varun Sharma (IIT Roorkee), Dr. Ravi Partap Singh (NIT Kurukshetra), Dr Hari Prasad Gopalan (IIT Ropar), and Dr Kapil Angshuman (IIT Jammu).

The sessions provided valuable insights into contemporary developments, research challenges and emerging opportunities in advanced materials and related technologies. Researchers, faculty members and students from various universities and Institutes of National Importance participated in the conclave.

A dedicated poster and oral presentation session was also organized, during which participants showcased their research work.