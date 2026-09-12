SMVDU hosts guest lecture on ‘Climate Change & Livestock Production’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 11: The School of Biotechnology, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, hosted an insightful guest lecture by Dr Sunita Pareek, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Physiology, College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Bikaner, Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner.

With over two decades of teaching and research experience, Dr Pareek specialises in stress physiology and has extensively studied physiological responses and adaptation in animals.

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The lecture explored the impact of environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and rainfall on animal stress and behaviour. Dr Pareek highlighted how these factors can act as stressors, affecting physiological balance, behaviour and overall well-being. She also drew attention to the effects of human-induced environmental changes and anthropogenic activities, which can create additional stressors for animals and influence their normal behaviour.

She also introduced students to the emerging role of the gut microbiome in animal health and stress physiology, including the use of faecal/dung samples to study microbial communities. This offered an interesting perspective on how the environment, animal physiology and the microbial ecosystem are closely interconnected.

What made the session particularly engaging was Dr. Pareek’s ability to simplify complex physiological concepts and relate them to familiar, real-world situations. Her lucid explanations encouraged students to look beyond conventional classroom knowledge and appreciate biological processes from new perspectives.

The session was both informative and thought-provoking, broadening the students’ understanding of how environmental changes can influence living systems. The event was organised and coordinated by Prof Ratna Chandra and Dr Indu Bhushan.

The Registrar, Ajay Sharma, appreciated the efforts of the faculty, organisers, and students of the School of Biotechnology for their active participation and commitment to promoting academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Pragati Kumar, encouraged the faculty and students to continue their pursuit of excellence in teaching, learning, and research.