SMVDU gets BCI approval to launch BA LLB (Hons)

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 15: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) has achieved a significant academic milestone with the approval of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to commence its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme from the academic session 2026–2027.

The approval marks an important step forward in SMVDU’s endeavour to expand its portfolio of professionally oriented, multidisciplinary and future-ready programmes, while strengthening access to quality legal education in Jammu & Kashmir.

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The five-year integrated programme is designed to bring together Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, providing students with a strong foundation in legal knowledge along with critical thinking, legal research, communication, advocacy and an understanding of contemporary socio-legal issues. The programme aims to nurture a deeper appreciation of the relationship between law, society, governance and justice.

The launch of the programme is expected to further enhance SMVDU’s contribution to legal education, research and capacity building in Jammu & Kashmir, while opening new avenues for students aspiring to pursue careers in law, judiciary, legal practice, corporate affairs, public policy and allied fields.