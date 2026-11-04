SMVDU faculty visits IUST Awantipora

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Nov 3: The faculty of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) including, Dr. Sanjay Sharma Associate Prof (SoME) and Dr. Deepak Byotra Superintendent Central Workshop today visited the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Kashmir in connection with exploring various activities being undertaken under Skill Enhancement.

They were briefed about the various skill-based programmes, hands-on training modules and industry-aligned courses being offered by the Centre.

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They were also shown the customized outreach vehicle developed by the Kalam Centre for conducting skill-based programmes under its outreach and extension modules.

The mobile skill van is designed to take skill training to remote areas.

The visit was facilitated by Dr. Liaquat Nazir, Coordinator, Kalam Centre and Dr. Mohd Junaid Mir Astt Prof Mechanical department.

They gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the Kalam Centre, its collaborations and its role in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and youth employability in J&K.

Dr. Sanjay Sharma and Dr. Deepak Byotra appreciated the infrastructure, particularly the Industry 4.0 production setup and the innovative outreach model and discussed possibilities for academic collaboration and exchange of best practices in skill development.