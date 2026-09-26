SMVDU Faculty delivers lecture at Akal University Bathinda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25:

Dr Pabitra Kumar Jena, Associate Professor, School of Economics, Faculty of Management, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, delivered a distinguished lecture titled "Impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Indian Education Sector: Some Insights" in the two-day national conference on "Growth Potential after GST Reforms: Sectoral Analysis", organized by the Department of Economics, Akal University, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

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Dr Jena explained the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on India's education sector within the broader framework of Viksit Bharat 2047. He described that GST was implemented to streamline indirect taxation, eliminate cascading taxes, establish a unified national market, enhance compliance, and expand the revenue base. Although fundamental education at schools, colleges, and universities is predominantly exempted from GST, various educational services-especially private tutoring, non-accredited EdTech platforms, international online education, and specific administrative services-are still subject to an 18 percent GST, while entrance exam fees and certain stationery products benefit from tax alleviation under the updated framework.

Dr Jena also advocated that tax policy ought to be harmonized with India's aspirations for a knowledge-based economy, ultimately advocating for policy consistency, streamlined compliance, specific exemptions or reduced rates, more transparent input-tax-credit regulations, and enhanced acknowledgment of digital education, skill enhancement, and vocational training to ensure GST fosters a more inclusive, fair, and growth-focused educational framework.