SMVDU chess team finishes runner-up

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Chess Team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) secured second position in the Inter-University Chess Competition held at Jaypee University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The SMVDU contingent displayed commendable skill, strategic thinking and competitive spirit throughout the competition to finish runners-up among participating universities.

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The team was accompanied by Dr Kamaldeep, Vice President, Board for Sports Activities, SMVDU, who guided and supported the players during the tournament. Dr Parvez Singh Slathia, Faculty Incharge Sports, congratulated the players for their performance and appreciated their dedication and hard work.

The Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, also congratulated the team and accompanying official for bringing laurels to the university and wished them success in future competitions.