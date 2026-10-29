SMVDSC athletes shine in Kashmir Marathon, Judo

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Athletes trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex (SMVDSC) delivered outstanding performances in athletics and judo, bringing laurels to the institution.

According to a handout, Kriti and Sakshi secured the first and second positions respectively in the 21-km half marathon at the Kashmir Marathon. Kriti clocked 1:37:01, while Sakshi finished in 1:39:41. Both athletes recorded their personal best timings.

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In judo, Monik Thakur clinched the gold medal in the Under-17 Boys category at the School State-Level Championship in Srinagar. He has also been selected to represent Jammu and Kashmir at the forthcoming School National Judo Championship.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya felicitated the three athletes and congratulated them on their achievements.

The Shrine Board, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, continues to promote sports through SMVDSC, which provides training and facilities to over 150 aspiring athletes across various disciplines.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Additional CEO Alok Kumar Maurya, Joint CEO Satish Kumar Sharma, FA/CAO Pawan Kumar Sharma, Assistant CEO Dhruv Gupta, coaches, sportspersons and other Shrine Board officials.