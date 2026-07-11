SMVDSB felicitates para archer Payal Nag

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, July 10: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) felicitated its accomplished para archer Payal Nag for securing a Bronze Medal at the World Archery Para Series-2026 held at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, from June 29 to July 5, 2026.

Payal won the bronze medal in the Compound Women Team event along with fellow Indian para archer Sheetal Devi, who was also nurtured at the SMVD Sports Complex. The duo delivered an impressive performance against some of the world’s top para archers.

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While felicitating Payal with Mata Ki Chunri, Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, congratulated her on the achievement and appreciated her dedication, perseverance and commitment towards excellence.

Payal will represent India at the World Archery Para Series – Leg III in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in September 2026, followed by the Para Asian Games in Japan in October 2026.

Those present included Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional Chief Executive Officer; Satish Kumar Sharma, Joint Chief Executive Officer; Dhruv Gupta, Assistant Chief Executive Officer; coaches and other Shrine Board officials.