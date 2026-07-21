SMVDSB extends free langar services to stranded pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 20: In view of the temporary suspension of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra due to adverse weather conditions and the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made elaborate arrangements for providing free langar services to stranded pilgrims at Katra, ensuring their comfort and well-being.

Acting on the directions of Manoj Sinha, Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (Lt Governor, JK-UT), the Shrine Board has mobilized its resources to extend all possible assistance to pilgrims affected by the temporary suspension of the Yatra.

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Free langar facilities have been arranged at Niharika Complex, adjacent to the Bus Stand, Katra, where stranded pilgrims are being served free meals and provided necessary assistance by Shrine Board officials.

In addition, the Shrine Board is continuously disseminating updates and advisories through various communication channels to keep pilgrims informed about the prevailing weather conditions and the status of the Yatra.

The Shrine Board, in close coordination with the District Administration and other concerned agencies, is monitoring the situation round the clock.

The Shrine Board has appealed to pilgrims to remain calm and rely only on official advisories and updates issued by the Shrine Board.