SMVDSB extends assistance for rehabilitation of flood-hit families

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 30: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has extended rehabilitation assistance to families whose houses were damaged in the devastating rains and flash floods that struck the Rajouri and Poonch districts on July 19, 2026.

Acting promptly on the directions of Manoj Sinha, Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt Governor, JK-UT), the Shrine Board has provided essential relief material worth approximately Rs 40 lakh to the District Administration for distribution among around 200 affected families whose houses were rendered uninhabitable due to the natural calamity. The initiative aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of the affected families and help them rebuild their lives with dignity while reaffirming the Shrine Board's unwavering commitment to serving society during times of distress.

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The relief assistance has been thoughtfully designed to meet the immediate needs of the affected families by providing essential household and shelter items. Each rehabilitation package includes the basic necessities of shelter, bedding, household utensils and food items.

The Shrine Board has ensured the timely dispatch of the relief material so that the assistance reaches the deserving beneficiaries through the District Administration at the earliest.

Notably, under the guidance of the Chairman, the Shrine Board had also undertaken similar humanitarian relief initiatives during the previous year by providing timely assistance to families affected by natural calamities in the Reasi and Udhampur districts, reflecting its enduring commitment to community service.