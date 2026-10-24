SMVDCoN retains championship as Inter-College Nursing Fest concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 23: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN), Kakryal, successfully concluded its two-day Inter-College Nursing Fest 'Tarang 2026' today with a valedictory function at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

The fourth edition of the fest coincided with the completion of ten years of the College's journey and the approval of its Postgraduate Nursing Programme.

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Alok Kumar Maurya, Addl Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB graced the valedictory function and distributed prizes among the winners. Congratulating the winners and participants, he emphasized that such festivals promote healthy competition, interaction, friendship and coordination among students from different colleges.

A total of 750 students from 10 nursing colleges of Jammu and Kashmir including the host institution, participated in the mega fest. SMVDCoN, Kakryal, emerged as the overall champion, retaining the coveted title for the fourth consecutive year. Bee Enn College of Nursing secured the first runner-up position, while Royal College of Nursing was adjudged the second runner-up.

Earlier in the morning, athletics competitions were inaugurated at the Shrine Board's Sports Complex, Katra. SMVDCoN secured first positions in the 100-metre and 400-metre races, badminton and March Past, further consolidating its overall championship standing.

Students of SMVDCoN, Anjali Sharma secured the first prize in Pitch Poster, while Samya Qureshi won the Pencil Sketching competition, whereas, Divya Sharma and Taniya Chib secured the first position in the English and Hindi Debate competitions, respectively. SMVDCoN also emerged victorious in both Group Singing and Solo Singing, while Neha of Galaxy College of Nursing secured the first position in the Group Dance and Solo Dance events during the Talent Night. SMVDCoN also secured the first prize in the Street Food without Fire competition.

Dr. Shailla Cannie, Principal, SMVDCoN, delivered the welcome address whereas, Johny Kutty Joseph, Convener of Tarang 2026, presented the activity report. Supriya and Banita Rana, Nursing Tutors and Organizing Secretaries, presented the vote of thanks.

Among those present on the occasion were senior officers of SMVDSB including Pawan Kumar Goswami, Dy CEO; Dr Yashpal Sharma, Administrator, SMVDCoN; Dr Gopal Sharma, Asstt CEO and Vinay Khajuria, ACF, besides faculty members, staff and students of the host institution.