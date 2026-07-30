SMVD Narayana Hospital treats one of rarest forms of cancer

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 29: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal-Katra, has successfully operated upon an exceptionally rare case of Malignant Melanoma of the Anal Canal, a highly aggressive cancer with an estimated global incidence of only one to two cases per million population annually.

The patient, diagnosed with this rare and complex malignancy, was referred to the Department of Surgical Oncology at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital for advanced treatment.

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The surgery was successfully performed by the Surgical Oncology team led by Dr Abhinav Choudhary, Consultant – Surgical Oncology. The complex procedure lasted for nearly six hours and involved Abdomino-Perineal Resection along with Groin Dissection.

Speaking about the case, Dr Abhinav Choudhary said, “Malignant Melanoma of the Anal Canal is among the rarest gastrointestinal malignancies seen worldwide. Due to its extremely low incidence, only limited centres have the experience and expertise required for managing such cases.

Elaborating on the procedure, he further added, “The surgery required meticulous planning and precise dissection due to the complex anatomy involved. Despite the extensive nature of the procedure, the surgery was completed successfully with minimal blood loss. The patient tolerated the procedure well and is recovering satisfactorily under close post-operative monitoring.”

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, said, “The successful treatment of such a rare and complex cancer reflects the advanced clinical capabilities now available at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. Our endeavour is to ensure that patients from Jammu & Kashmir and nearby regions do not have to travel outside the Union Territory for specialized and high-end treatment. With the continued support of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and schemes like Ayushman Bharat, we remain committed to providing world-class, accessible and affordable healthcare to the people.”

In a major relief to the patient and family, the entire treatment, including surgery, ICU stay, hospitalization and medicines, was provided completely free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, ensuring access to advanced cancer care without any financial burden.