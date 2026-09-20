SMVD Narayana Hospital performs complex cochlear implant surgeries on two children

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 19: Two young children suffering from profound hearing loss due to a rare congenital inner ear abnormality today were successfully undergone complex cochlear implant surgeries at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra.

Both children are now showing encouraging progress following the procedures.

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The surgeries were performed by Dr Rohan Gupta, Senior Consultant and Cochlear Implant Surgeon, assisted by Dr Rimjhim Sharma, Assistant Professor, along with the ENT and cochlear implant team.

The procedures were supported by the anaesthesia team led by Dr Pankaj Gupta.

One of the patients, a male child, underwent cochlear implantation at the age of 14 months.

The child belongs to a below-poverty-line family and the procedure was funded under a programme of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. His family has expressed satisfaction over his steady progress.

The second patient, a female child, underwent cochlear implantation at 17 months of age and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Her family has also reported favourable progress.

Both surgeries involved the anticipated risk of CSF gusher associated with IP-I, which was successfully managed by the surgical team.

Complete electrode insertion was achieved in both cases, with intraoperative placement checks carried out using X-ray and advanced SmartNav technology. Both children had an uneventful post-operative recovery.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rohan Gupta said, "IP-I was a rare and technically challenging inner ear malformation and required careful assessment and precise surgical technique. Both children were doing well and showing favourable outcomes."

Dr Rimjhim Sharma emphasised that cochlear implantation was only the beginning of a child's hearing journey, adding that regular therapy, follow-up and active parental involvement were essential for developing hearing, speech and communication skills.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, said, "The hospital's focus was not only on advanced surgical treatment but also on continued care and rehabilitation. The continued support of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had been instrumental in making specialised hearing care more accessible to children across Jammu & Kashmir."