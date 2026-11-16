SMVD Narayana Hospital organizes Health Talk on Liver Care for CGPWA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu, today visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Superspeciality Narayana Hospital, Kakryal, for a Health Talk on “Taking Care of Your Liver as We Age.”

Presided over by CGPWA president Kuldeep Khoda, the event was attended by SMVD Shrine Board Member Dr Ashok Bhan, Ashok Angurana, B R Sharma, and CGPWA general secretary K B Jandial. Earlier, Facility Director Dr Yash Pal Sharma in his welcome address assured optimal healthcare services for CGHS beneficiaries and Jammu residents.

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Delivering a 30-minute keynote lecture, Consultant Hepatologist Dr Rahul Khajuria emphasized that liver health is deeply intertwined with metabolic wellness, diabetes, cholesterol, and weight management. He noted that timely lifestyle modifications can prevent or control most hepatic conditions.

Stressing a “smart diet,” Dr Khajuria advised limiting cooking oil to 4–5 teaspoons (20–25 grams) daily, cautioning that all oils contain 100% fat regardless of brand. He recommended avoiding fried and processed foods, excess sugar, and self-medication, while encouraging whole grains, pulses, vegetables, and fruits.

Detailing specific nutritional benchmarks, he advised senior citizens to consume 1 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, increasing to 1.2–1.5 grams for cirrhosis patients. For diabetics, he coined the mantra “steady sugar, healthier liver,” urging fixed, portion-controlled meals—starting with salads and vegetables before carbohydrates—followed by a 10-to-15-minute post-meal walk.

Following a Q&A session, Kuldeep Khoda urged seniors to adopt Dr Khajuria’s guidelines and lauded the CGHS-empanelled hospital’s medical standards. Nisar Ahmad delivered the vote of thanks. The delegation also called on SMVD University Vice Chancellor Prof Pragati Kumar, who briefed them on the institution’s milestones and was honoured with a memento by Dr Ashok Bhan.