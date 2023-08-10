Smuggler held, 8 bovines rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 10: Cops at Police Station Mendhar near here today rescued 8 bovine animals and arrested a bovine smuggler involved in the crime.

Police sources informed that during a routine checking, cops from Police Post Ari intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK20A-8911 driven by Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Sher Dil, resident of Naka Manjari, Gursai and during checking it was found that eight bovine animals were loaded in the vehicle illegally.

These animals were being transported to Kashmir from Mendhar without any permission.

The smuggler involved in bovine smuggling was arrested and a case in this regard has been registered U/S 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act at Police Station Mendhar and investigation started.