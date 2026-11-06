SMRS Campus clinches top spot with 23 gold medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, secured the first position with an impressive tally of 23 gold medals at the 5th North Zone Youth Festival 2026-27, organised under the aegis of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

Shri Raghunath Kirti Campus, Devprayag, finished second, while Vedvyas Campus, Himachal Pradesh, secured third position.

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The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from various university campuses in sports, cultural and academic competitions, including athletics, volleyball, Kho-Kho, wrestling, badminton, shot put, long jump, high jump, yoga and Mallakhamb.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Padma Shri Prof Vishvamurti Shastri as chief guest, Shakti Pathak as guest of honour and Prof Leena Sakkarwal as special guest. Prof Satish Kumar Kapoor, Director of the host campus, presided over the function.

Winners and outstanding performers were felicitated during the concluding ceremony. Dr Gopal Verma presented the vote of thanks, while Dr Praveen Mani Tripathy conducted the proceedings.