Smriti Mandhana becomes brand ambassador of Candere, joins SRK as face of the brand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Candere, the lifestyle jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, has announced celebrated Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its new brand ambassador.

Joining Shahrukh Khan as the face of the brand, Smriti's association marks a significant step in Candere's journey to strengthen its connect with young, modern Indian consumers.

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One of India's most accomplished cricketers, Smriti has built a strong connection with audiences through her achievements, consistency and authenticity.

At a time when women's cricket continues to command growing attention across the country, her association with Candere reflects the brand's focus on consumers who view jewellery not as something reserved for occasions but as a natural part of how they present themselves every day.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Director, Candere, said, "Smriti Mandhana's influence extends far beyond the cricket field. She represents a generation that values ambition, authenticity and confidence and has become an inspiration to millions through her achievements and conduct. We are delighted to welcome her as the face of Candere alongside Shahrukh Khan. Together, they reflect the diversity of today's India and the many ways consumers express themselves."

Commenting on the association, Smriti Mandhana said, "I'm delighted to associate with Candere, a brand that truly understands the style sensibilities of today's consumers. For me, jewellery isn't something that's reserved for special occasions; it's something I wear every day. It's a part of my personal style and often the finishing touch that makes me feel like myself."