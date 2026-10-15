SMIPL organizes V-STROM expedition 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Oct 14: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan today concluded the third edition of its V-STROM Expedition.

The ride brought together 43 Suzuki owners for a 2,535 km journey starting from Delhi through Zanskar and Ladakh and culminating in Chandigarh.

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With participants from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the South; Odisha in the East; Meghalaya and Mizoram in the Northeast; Haryana and Delhi in the North; and Madhya Pradesh in Central India, the expedition reflected the nationwide reach of Suzuki's riding community.

Building on previous editions, this year's route extended in to Zanskar.

The journey gave customers an opportunity to experience their V-STROM SX beyond familiar roads while sharing the challenges and joys of touring with fellow owners.

Commenting on the expedition, Deepak Mutreja, vice president - Sales & Marketing, SMIPL said, "Exploring the Himalayas on a motorcycle is an aspiration shared by many riders, and it was a pleasure to bring our customers together for this adventure. The expedition gave them an opportunity to experience the V-STROM SX's superior performance and reliability throughout the ride. Through such initiatives, we continue to engage with customers beyond the purchase of a motorcycle and support their enjoyment of ownership. We congratulate all participants on completing this memorable journey and thank them for their enthusiasm and trust in Suzuki."

The route took riders through Mandi and Keylong into Zanskar, passing Shinku La and the dramatic mountain setting of Gonbo Rangjon before reaching Padum.

The expedition continued through Leh and Khardung La to Nubra Valley, Pangong Tso and Hanle. The return leg passed through Nyoma, Jispa and Manali.

During the stop in Leh, Mentokling Suzuki provided servicing support, helping prepare the motorcycles for the onward journey.

The shared time on and off the road also gave owners opportunities to exchange touring experiences and build friendships around their interest in motorcycling.