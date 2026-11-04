SMC warns officials against illegal encroachments, unauthorised constructions

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 3: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Dr Basharat Qayoom has ordered withholding of salaries of three Enforcement Officers over lapses in discharging their duties, warning that officials failing to act against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions will face strict disciplinary action.

An order issued by the SMC today named Riyaz Ahmad Chowdhry (South Zone), Mujeeb Hussain (West Zone) and Muhammad Yousuf Qazi (East and North zones), directing that their salaries remain withheld till further orders.

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The action follows directions issued during a review meeting of enforcement activities chaired by the Commissioner on November 3 at 3:30 pm to assess enforcement measures and take stock of action against violations across Srinagar.

Taking serious note of enforcement lapses, Qayoom made it clear that supervisory and field-level officials would be held directly accountable for failure to prevent violations or initiate timely action against them.

He directed officers to step up field inspections, strengthen supervision and ensure that complaints regarding illegal constructions and encroachments are promptly addressed.

The Commissioner also directed the concerned Joint Commissioners to conduct comprehensive verification of all ongoing and newly raised constructions in their respective jurisdictions to ascertain whether these comply with approved building permissions and municipal regulations.

A definite timeline has been prescribed for completing the verification exercise, with officers directed to submit compliance reports within the stipulated period.

To strengthen enforcement, Qayoom ordered the constitution of dedicated enforcement cells under the Joint Commissioners and the formation of flying squads for swift response and verification of field reports.

He also directed the development of an online platform to enable the public to report grievances and violations.

Emphasising that public spaces must be protected from encroachments, the Commissioner said enforcement action must be uniform and impartial, irrespective of the individuals or interests involved.

He cautioned that negligence, dereliction of duty or deliberate failure to act against violations would invite strict disciplinary action.

Stressing the need for sustained action beyond routine inspections, he called for better coordination among zonal and ward-level officials and visible enforcement on the ground.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioners for Administration, East and South zones, and Revenue, West and North zones, besides the Assistant Legal Remembrancer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Zonal Enforcement Officers and Ward Officers.