SMC places two officials under suspension

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr. Basharat Qayoom has placed Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, I/C Ward Officer, SMC, under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry into the matter of alleged dereliction of duties.

The order further directs Nuzhat Khurshid Qureshi, Joint Commissioner, (Administration), SMC, to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter concerning supervision and monitoring of unauthorized constructions within the jurisdiction of officer. The Inquiry Officer shall submit a comprehensive report with specific recommendations.

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Further, Jameel Mohammad Sheikh, Senior Building Inspector, I/C Ward Officer, SMC, has also been placed under suspension for dereliction of duties as per rules.