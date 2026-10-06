SMC Makes Home Composting Mandatory For All Its Gazetted Officers

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: In a significant step towards strengthening source-level waste management, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has made home composting mandatory for all its Gazetted Officers, wherever practicable.

The order has been issued by Faz Lul Haseeb, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, directing all Gazetted Officers to ensure that biodegradable and wet waste generated at their residences is segregated and subjected to home composting through appropriate and scientifically suitable methods.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the quantity of wet waste requiring transportation to municipal waste-processing facilities and promoting environmentally responsible waste-management practices among the Corporation’s own officers.

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Under the order, officers have been directed to submit geotagged photographs of the home-composting activity as evidence of compliance within 10 days. The concerned Zonal Officers and Sectional Heads will maintain records and submit a consolidated compliance report to the Corporation.

The order also provides for verification of compliance before processing the salary of the concerned officer for the current month, subject to applicable service and financial rules.

The initiative forms part of SMC’s broader efforts to promote source segregation, decentralised processing of biodegradable waste, reduction in waste transportation and sustainable waste management across Srinagar.

The move also seeks to encourage senior officers of the civic body to lead by example, demonstrating that responsible waste management must begin at the point where waste is generated.

Faz Lul Haseeb, said the initiative reflects the Corporation’s commitment to making source-level waste management an integral part of everyday civic practice and to building a cleaner and more sustainable Srinagar.