Smart Meter rollout in J&K misses pace, only one-third installation work completed

Need some more time to complete project: CE PDD

Vikas Sharma

JAMMU, July 24: The ambitious smart electricity metering programme in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at modernising the power distribution network and improving billing efficiency, is progressing at a much slower pace than planned, with more than 12 lakh consumer meters yet to be installed under two major Central schemes.

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The smart metering initiative is being implemented under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

While the projects were expected to transform the power sector by ensuring transparent billing, reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and curbing electricity theft, delays in execution have pushed the programme behind schedule.

Under PMDP Phases I and II, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) was tasked with installation of around 12.35 lakh smart and prepaid electricity meters.

However, official figures revealed that only over three lakh meters have been installed so far, mainly across the districts of Jammu, Samba and Udhampur. Consequently, more than nine lakh meters remain to be installed, indicating that only about one-third of the planned work has been completed under the PMDP component.

The PMDP was conceived to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's transmission and distribution infrastructure through the adoption of smart technologies. Smart metering is expected to enable real-time monitoring of electricity consumption, improve billing accuracy and enhance revenue collection while discouraging power theft.

Parallelly, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), launched by the Centre in 2021-22 as the country's largest smart metering programme, is also under implementation in the Union Territory. The scheme focuses on improving the operational and financial performance of power distribution companies through infrastructure modernisation and prepaid smart metering.

Under RDSS, 7.62 lakh smart consumer meters were sanctioned for installation in Jammu and Kashmir. According to official data, more than four lakh meters have already been installed, while nearly three lakh installations are still pending.

The smart meter project in Jammu and Kashmir commenced in February 2022 and was initially targeted for completion by September 2026.

However, officials acknowledge that the deadline is unlikely to be met due to delays in the tendering process and interruptions during execution.

Chief Engineer, Power Development Department, Arshad Reshi, said that installation work in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar has reached the final stage and the focus has now shifted to rural areas.

"The installation of smart meters in Jammu and Srinagar cities is almost complete. Work is now being carried out in rural areas. This will improve billing efficiency and help curb electricity theft," Reshi told Excelsior.

He said, "Nearly 90 per cent of the installation work has been completed in Srinagar city, while work is continuing in other urban areas. Rural households are now being brought under the smart metering network to improve revenue realisation and reduce power pilferage."

Reshi admitted that completing the project within the stipulated deadline would be difficult.

"Under the present timeline ending in September 2026, it is not possible to complete the entire project. We will have to seek additional time from the Government for its completion. With the extension, we are hopeful of completing the remaining work," he added.