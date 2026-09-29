Smart Classes, Skill Development Opportunities Should Be Available In Far Off Places: LG
J&K LG said government should ensure that Smart Classes, digital libraries and skill development opportunities should be available in far off places. He said it in his address at the felicitation ceremony for meritorious students...
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J&K LG said government should ensure that Smart Classes, digital libraries and skill development opportunities should be available in far off places. He said it in his address at the felicitation ceremony for meritorious students organised by Wadies Hindi Shiksha Samiti and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
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