SMART Bazaar kickstarts ‘Tyohaar Ready’ sale

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Offering customers attractive deals across a wide range of products, including fashion, home décor, gifting, groceries, homeware and festive essentials, SMART Bazaar today kickstarted the festive shopping season with its special ‘Tyohaar Ready Sale’ from October 2 to 7, 2026.

The sale aims to make festive shopping more affordable and convenient for families by bringing a diverse assortment of products under one roof.

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With exciting discounts and special promotional offers, customers can prepare for the festive season while enjoying greater value on their everyday and celebration-related purchases.

Among the key attractions is the Buy Any 1, Get Any 1 Free offer on a wide range of Indian sweets from leading sweet brands, giving customers an opportunity to add traditional flavours to their festive celebrations.

Shoppers can also explore festive fashion collections starting at just Rs. 199, with affordable options available for the entire family.

In the grocery segment, selected variants of Biryani Basmati Rice will be available at Rs. 95 per kg.

Customers can also avail themselves of the Buy Any 3, Get Any 1 Free offer on cold drinks and juices, making it easier to stock up on refreshments for family gatherings and festive occasions.

SMART Bazaar has invited customers to visit their nearest store and take advantage of the limited-period offers.

With a wide product assortment and attractive deals available during the six-day sale, shoppers can make their festive preparations more convenient and rewarding.