“Slip Of Tongue”: Mehbooba Mufti Apologises For Her Remark at Jantar Mantar 

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday clarified her remarks made during the recent Jantar Mantar protest, admitting that she had inadvertently omitted an important phrase while addressing the media and apologised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the mistake.

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Speaking to reporters, Mehbooba said she had unintentionally left out the words, "bahana banta hai security forces ka rakhne ka," while making her point.

She acknowledged that the omission changed the context of her remarks and described it as her own mistake. "I apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this error," she said.